Woman arrested after children found in hot car, drenched in sweat

A woman has been arrested in Wisconsin after police found children left alone in a hot car. (Source: WMTV)
By Charlie Hildebrand and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Wisconsin police say a woman has been arrested after two children were found left alone in a hot car.

The Madison Police Department reports officers were called Monday afternoon to the East Towne Mall.

Authorities said they located a vehicle that was illegally parked along with two children inside drenched in sweat.

According to police, officers determined the temperature inside the car was warmer than outside.

Emergency crews reported the kids did not require medical attention, but child protective services were notified.

An unidentified 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and is facing child neglect charges, Madison police said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Ristorante Dellasantina looks to recoup nearly $8,000 from cash stolen and windows, doors, and...
Man caught on camera breaking into Sevierville restaurant over Easter weekend
FILE: Police lights
Teen dies, child injured in deadly ATV crash, Anderson County sheriff says
Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
Duane Harris, 37
Man questioned by KPD in fatal shooting

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine’s outrage grows over video seeming to show beheading
A Campbell County school bus caught on fire Wednesday, according to WVLT News partner the...
East Tenn. school bus catches on fire, firefighter injured
FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21,...
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states
FILE - Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a...
Weinstein returns to NY prison system after LA conviction
FILE - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference...
Los Angeles DA files charges against 2 former police detectives in 2020 shooting