Zoo Knoxville to host public farewell for Jana the elephant

The event will include an elephant-sized postcard zoo guests can sign, special hands-on elephant activities and origami art from artist Jacob Hawkins.
The move will help the animals fulfill their social needs as they get older.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jana, Zoo Knoxville’s 42-year-old elephant, will be leaving the zoo in the coming weeks to spend the rest of her life at the Elephant Sanctuary, and the zoo is hosting a public farewell in her honor.

The event will include an elephant-sized postcard zoo guests can sign, special hands-on elephant activities and origami art from artist Jacob Hawkins.

Jana will be the first elephant to leave Zoo Knoxville. Officials decided to move their elephants to the sanctuary in 2022 as part of their end-of-life care plan. All three of Zoo Knoxville’s elephants, Jana, Tonka and Edie, will make the move to the sanctuary.

“Our elephants have thrived here at Zoo Knoxville, but it is time for the next chapter of their lives,” said Lisa New, Zoo Knoxville president and CEO. “Transitioning to the care of our AZA colleagues at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, where they are assured the companionship each of them are accustomed to for the remainder of their lives, is part of the commitment we made to care for them from birth to death. It is a decision we did not take lightly, but we know ultimately it is the right one.”

The farewell is planned for April 14 through 16.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Ristorante Dellasantina looks to recoup nearly $8,000 from cash stolen and windows, doors, and...
Man caught on camera breaking into Sevierville restaurant over Easter weekend
FILE: Police lights
Teen dies, child injured in deadly ATV crash, Anderson County sheriff says
Duane Harris, 37
Man questioned by KPD in fatal shooting
Pilot gets new leadership appointed by new majority owner

Latest News

Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
United Way looking to catalog Knoxville community gardens
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a system coming up from the Gulf to end the week.
One more all clear day, ahead of clouds to some rain and storms
Duane Harris, 37
Man questioned by KPD in fatal shooting