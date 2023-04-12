Zoo Knoxville to host public farewell for Jana the elephant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jana, Zoo Knoxville’s 42-year-old elephant, will be leaving the zoo in the coming weeks to spend the rest of her life at the Elephant Sanctuary, and the zoo is hosting a public farewell in her honor.

The event will include an elephant-sized postcard zoo guests can sign, special hands-on elephant activities and origami art from artist Jacob Hawkins.

Jana will be the first elephant to leave Zoo Knoxville. Officials decided to move their elephants to the sanctuary in 2022 as part of their end-of-life care plan. All three of Zoo Knoxville’s elephants, Jana, Tonka and Edie, will make the move to the sanctuary.

“Our elephants have thrived here at Zoo Knoxville, but it is time for the next chapter of their lives,” said Lisa New, Zoo Knoxville president and CEO. “Transitioning to the care of our AZA colleagues at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, where they are assured the companionship each of them are accustomed to for the remainder of their lives, is part of the commitment we made to care for them from birth to death. It is a decision we did not take lightly, but we know ultimately it is the right one.”

The farewell is planned for April 14 through 16.

