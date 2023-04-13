5th annual Veterans Heritage Ridge Run coming to Sharp’s Ridge

The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation teamed up with Irreverent Warriors Knoxville to put on the event.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fifth annual Veterans Heritage Ridge Run is set to help fundraise for the upkeep of Sharp’s Ridge Veterans Memorial Park.

The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation teamed up with Irreverent Warriors Knoxville to put on the event. Irreverent Warriors hosts veteran events across the country to help build a community for former servicemembers.

The Ridge Run will feature a 10K Ruck Trail Run, aimed at bring awareness to veteran suicide, which takes the lives of 22 veterans each day. Runners will carry a sack filled with 10 pounds of food, to be later donated to Second Harvest.

A travelling trophy will also head to the best team across several High School Junior ROTC chapters that will be participating.

The Ridge Run is set for April 29 at the Lincoln Park Technology Trade Center on Chickamauga Avenue. Register here.

