Bell County man arrested after alleged home invasion, assault, and arson

A truck from the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department arrives to a fully engulfed home off of...
A truck from the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department arrives to a fully engulfed home off of Harbell Heights Road on April 12, 2023.(Brian O'Brien / WRIL)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, assaulted her, then set the home on fire.

Bell County Dispatchers received a call just before 7:30 Wednesday evening from the mother of 48-year-old Kenneth Brock’s ex-girlfriend saying the he had shown up at the ex-girlfriend’s house and was trying to force his way inside.

Once he got inside, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies say he assaulted the woman and shot at her. Shortly after, the woman’s mother called dispatchers back to say he had set the house on fire and ran away. Firefighters with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department arrived to the home fully engulfed and it was ultimately a total loss.

Kenneth Brock is accused of breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, then setting the house on...
Kenneth Brock is accused of breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, then setting the house on fire.(Bell County Detention Center)

Before arriving at the home, deputies saw Brock walking in the woods with a shotgun. He was quickly arrested and taken back to the scene, where he told deputies the woman had a “no contact” order against him.

The victim and her family members were able to get out of the house uninjured from the fire, but the victim was taken to the hospitals due to injuries from the alleged assault.

Brock was taken to the Bell County Detention Center, and was charged with arson, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, domestic violence, menacing, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and burglary.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival
Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival returning to Townsend
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
Few showers later Thursday
Warmer Thursday with more clouds and stray showers from the Gulf
This marks the 11th Isaiah 117 house to be built in Tennessee for kids in the foster care system.
New Isaiah 117 House built for kids in Monroe and McMinn
This marks the 13th Isaiah 117 house to be built in Tennessee for kids in the foster care system.
New Isaiah 117 House built for kids in Monroe and McMinn county
Justine Pissott
Lady Vol basketball’s Justine Pissott enters transfer portal