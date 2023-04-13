Bell County man arrested after alleged home invasion, assault, and arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, assaulted her, then set the home on fire.

Bell County Dispatchers received a call just before 7:30 Wednesday evening from the mother of 48-year-old Kenneth Brock’s ex-girlfriend saying the he had shown up at the ex-girlfriend’s house and was trying to force his way inside.

Once he got inside, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies say he assaulted the woman and shot at her. Shortly after, the woman’s mother called dispatchers back to say he had set the house on fire and ran away. Firefighters with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department arrived to the home fully engulfed and it was ultimately a total loss.

Kenneth Brock is accused of breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, then setting the house on fire. (Bell County Detention Center)

Before arriving at the home, deputies saw Brock walking in the woods with a shotgun. He was quickly arrested and taken back to the scene, where he told deputies the woman had a “no contact” order against him.

The victim and her family members were able to get out of the house uninjured from the fire, but the victim was taken to the hospitals due to injuries from the alleged assault.

Brock was taken to the Bell County Detention Center, and was charged with arson, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, domestic violence, menacing, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and burglary.

