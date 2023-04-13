Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events happening this weekend to Find Your Fun with the family!

Friday, April 14th:

The University of Tennessee School of Music is hosting a showcase in Market Square. It’s Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This free event will feature the talented students and diverse ensembles from the UT School of Music.

Saturday, April 15th:

Maryville’s Farmers Market opens back up for the season on Saturday. This produce-only farmer’s market is open from April to November. However, this Saturday the 15th and the 22nd, there will be local craft vendors as well. The farmer’s market is in downtown Maryville from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek is hosting a Puppy Palooza on Saturday. It’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and benefits the Young Williams Animal Center. There will be live music, pet adoptions, a K9 splash zone, and more!

Saturday and Sunday you are invited to experience nine spectacular private gardens during the Dogwoods Arts Spring Featured Gardens. The tours are self-guided and run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and then 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Parking at each garden is limited and guests will be admitted on a first come first served basis. It is recommended you wear comfortable shoes.

Tennessee native and comedian Leanne Morgan will be performing in Knoxville for two nights. She’ll be at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for her Just Getting Started tour. The shows are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. You can still buy tickets online.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.