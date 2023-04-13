East Tenn. man arrested after 2 people die in Smith Co. crash

A LaFollette man was arrested after two people and a dog died in a crash in Smith County in March.
A LaFollette man was arrested after two people and a dog died in a crash in Smith County in...
A LaFollette man was arrested after two people and a dog died in a crash in Smith County in March.(CCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A LaFollette man was arrested Wednesday after two people and a dog died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Smith County on March 16.

A tractor trailer driven by 36-year-old Brandon Lee Brock jack-knifed, causing a second crash involving three tractor-trailers and multiple cars, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people and a dog died from injuries sustained in the crash, Campbell Co. Sheriff Wayne Barton said.

Brock was arrested in Campbell Co. on Wednesday and was being held in the jail until he could be taken to Smith Co.

Brock was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

On March 16, 2022, a tractor trailer headed east bound on I-40 in Smith County Tennessee, jack-knifed and blocked both...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
KPD identifies woman killed while riding electric scooter on Pellissippi Parkway
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival
Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival returning to Townsend
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns

Latest News

A student was arrested at Cumberland County High School after administrators were tipped off...
Student arrested at East Tenn. school, handgun confiscated
Scattered downpours Friday
Scattered rain and storms return Friday with another cold front this weekend
Titanic Museum Attractions give back through a two-year partnership with Samaritan’s Feet...
Titanic donates shoes to local kids
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and storms Friday, plus a cold front this weekend.
Spotty rain returns today ahead of a system spinning up from the Gulf of Mexico