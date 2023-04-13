Ice Bears set to open SPHL Playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears will face the Huntsville Havoc in a best-of-three series in the first round of the SPHL Playoffs. The schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, April 13 @ Huntsville, AL. 8:00 PM EST.

Knoxville Ice Bears vs Huntsville Havoc. Friday, April 14. 7:35 PM.

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, April 16 @ Huntsville, AL. 8:00 PM EST.

First round playoff series between the two longest-tenured teams in the SPHL!

It’s time to “Bear Down,” Knoxville! New playoff merch available at the team store!

Unused flex tickets may be honored with the ticket department (while supplies last).

