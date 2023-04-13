Ice Bears set to open SPHL Playoffs

2023 postseason run begins Thursday night in Huntsville.
Knoxville Ice Bears
Knoxville Ice Bears(Knoxville Ice Bears)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears will face the Huntsville Havoc in a best-of-three series in the first round of the SPHL Playoffs. The schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, April 13 @ Huntsville, AL. 8:00 PM EST.

Knoxville Ice Bears vs Huntsville Havoc. Friday, April 14. 7:35 PM.

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, April 16 @ Huntsville, AL. 8:00 PM EST.

  • First round playoff series between the two longest-tenured teams in the SPHL!
  • It’s time to “Bear Down,” Knoxville! New playoff merch available at the team store!
  • Unused flex tickets may be honored with the ticket department (while supplies last).

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Ristorante Dellasantina looks to recoup nearly $8,000 from cash stolen and windows, doors, and...
Man caught on camera breaking into Sevierville restaurant over Easter weekend
FILE: Police lights
Teen dies, child injured in deadly ATV crash, Anderson County sheriff says
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

Latest News

Former Lady Vol softball player Monica Abbott
Monica Abbott: Back on Rocky Top
Justine Pissott
Lady Vol basketball’s Justine Pissott enters transfer portal
Flagship event to benefit the All Heart Gunner Foundation to help families dealing with...
All Heart Prom set for April 22
Lady Vol softball
Tennessee Softball run rules Virginia Tech, 11-0