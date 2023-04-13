Ice Bears set to open SPHL Playoffs
2023 postseason run begins Thursday night in Huntsville.
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears will face the Huntsville Havoc in a best-of-three series in the first round of the SPHL Playoffs. The schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Thursday, April 13 @ Huntsville, AL. 8:00 PM EST.
Knoxville Ice Bears vs Huntsville Havoc. Friday, April 14. 7:35 PM.
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, April 16 @ Huntsville, AL. 8:00 PM EST.
- First round playoff series between the two longest-tenured teams in the SPHL!
- It’s time to “Bear Down,” Knoxville! New playoff merch available at the team store!
- Unused flex tickets may be honored with the ticket department (while supplies last).
