KCSO K-9 to retire after being injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Natan had his last shift with the office on Wednesday.

He served the county for five years, according to a post by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

While “performing his zoomies” outside, a spokesperson from KCSO said it appears he may have stepped on uneven ground. The pup was taken to the University of Tennessee Vet Hospital.

“We hope there’s a lot of rest, relaxation, days by the pool, and, most importantly SNACKS in your future! 💙🐕,” the post read.

