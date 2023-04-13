KCSO K-9 to retire after being injured
Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Natan served the county for the last five years.
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Natan had his last shift with the office on Wednesday.
He served the county for five years, according to a post by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
While “performing his zoomies” outside, a spokesperson from KCSO said it appears he may have stepped on uneven ground. The pup was taken to the University of Tennessee Vet Hospital.
“We hope there’s a lot of rest, relaxation, days by the pool, and, most importantly SNACKS in your future! 💙🐕,” the post read.
