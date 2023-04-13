Knoxville Fire Department responds to house fire, home complete loss

While there were no injuries, one dog is unaccounted for at the time of writing.
Knoxville Fire Department responds to house fire, home complete loss
Knoxville Fire Department responds to house fire, home complete loss(KFD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A house fire broke out Thursday morning, prompting response from the Knoxville Fire Department, Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News.

The home was located at Sunrise and W. Oakhill Avenue. When crews arrived, they began attacking the fire, Wilbanks said, but a previous remodels in the home meant firefighters had difficulty. The home was considered a complete loss.

Eight people, two adults and six children, lived in the house. While there were no injuries, one dog is unaccounted for at the time of writing. The Red Cross is working to help the family.

The fire is under investigation.

