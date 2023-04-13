Lady Vol basketball’s Justine Pissott enters transfer portal

The 6′4″ guard/forward combo averaged two points and a rebound per game in 27 appearances as a freshman.
Justine Pissott
Justine Pissott(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee women’s basketball player Justine Pissott entered her name into the transfer portal. The 6′4″ guard/forward combo averaged two points and a rebound per game in 27 appearances as a freshman.

Pissott was the only high school recruit to join the program from the class of 2022, and was the No. 11 overall player according to espnW. She was Tennessee’s highest ranked prep signee since 2019. Pissott tied for seventh on the team with 12 three-pointers made this past season.

The New Jersey native won a gold medal with the 2022 USA U18 National Team at the FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina before arriving on Rocky Top.

Pissott becomes the third Tennessee player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Marta Suarez and Brooklynn Miles. Kellie Harper added guard Destinee Wells in the portal on March 30.

