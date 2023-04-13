Mesker Park Zoo: First Humboldt penguin chick hatched

Mesker Park Zoo: First Humboldt penguin chick hatched
By WFIE Staff and Mitchell Carter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden has announced its first Humboldt penguin hatching.

The chick hatched on April 2 to the proud parents of Adrian and Chirrida.

The zoo says they have daily checks with the chick to monitor its weight and growth while ensuring everything is progressing.

Both parents and the chick are located in a nest that is viewable from the visitor area, but the parents will keep the chick under close watch and in that nest box for the time being.

They say penguin chicks have to grow in their waterproof feathers and take swimming lessons from the keepers before they’re able to swim successfully. They say the process can take around three months.

As of right now, the zoo says the gender of their new penguin will be determined after a blood sample is sent off for sexing, so they say to stay tuned as they work to find out if it’s a boy or a girl.

Beyond that, they say once they know the gender, the zoo will host a naming fundraiser to support the Zoo and pick a permanent name for the chick.

Mesker Park says this is the only Penguin egg they have right now, but they’re excited for all of the keepers, animal team, community, and donors who helped bring this exhibit to life. They say they’ll have social media check-ins as the chick grows.

Penguin Chick at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden
Penguin Chick at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden(Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden)

You can watch our Penguin Cam here:

