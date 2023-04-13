Monica Abbott: Back on Rocky Top

The Lady Vol legend is returning for Alumni weekend on campus.
Former Lady Vol softball player Monica Abbott
Former Lady Vol softball player Monica Abbott(UT Athletics Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee softball program will welcome back the legendary Monica Abbott to debut her newly release book: Rise & Shine: the Monica Abbott Story with a book signing and celebration of her retirement during the Florida series April 22-24.

Abbott will make several appearances throughout the weekend, including throwing out the first pitch at the Tennessee baseball game against Vanderbilt on Friday night. See below for a full listing of Abbott’s scheduled appearances during her book tour.

The two-time Olympic medal winner will be in Knoxville to join in Tennessee softball’s alumni day taking place on Saturday, April 22 along with promoting Rise and Shine.

SCHEDULE OF APPEARANCES

Friday, April 21

9:00am – Women’s Alliance Speaking Event (Invitation Only Event)3-4:30pm – Meet & Greet at Union Avenue Books5:50pm – First Pitch – Tennessee Baseball vs. Vanderbilt

Saturday, April 22

4pm – Tennessee Softball Alumni Day vs. Florida

Sunday, April 23

5-6:30pm – Book signing at Regal Soccer Stadium (Open to Sunday Game Ticket Holders Only)7pm – Tennessee Softball vs. Florida

Monday, April 24

8:30am – Sports Animal Radio Show from Long’s Drug Store6:50pm – On-field recognition and first pitch7pm – Tennessee Softball vs. Florida

