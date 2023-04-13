New Isaiah 117 House built for kids in Monroe and McMinn

This marks the 11th Isaiah 117 House to be built in Tennessee for kids in the foster care system.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ENGELWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids in the foster care system face challenges that many may not know about as they oftentimes will have to sleep in an office setting for a few nights while waiting on which home they’ll go to.

To prevent kids from having gloomy nights at a place where they’re likely afraid and uneasy, Isaiah 117 has been building homes across the state and region to make it more comfortable for those kids waiting to find out where they’re going.

Wednesday afternoon, the 11th home in the state opened in Englewood which is near the Monroe and McMinn county lines, in a rural part of East Tennessee.

“We’re providing a place for them that’s a safe haven. A place where they can come and have a bubble bath, have a shower, play out back on the swing set, just a place they can be a kid,” said program coordinator Jennifer Collins.

According to staff, over the last three years, there have been more than 300 kids that could have benefited from having an Isaiah 117 House in the rural areas of Monroe and McMinn counties.

Now, they’ll be able to utilize this resource that was completely donated by kindhearted East Tennesseans who heard about what this group is trying to do and stepped in to help. The land in Engelwood was donated by a local family and the house was built by the family along with other work crews that didn’t cost the Isaiah 117 group anything.

“It is small town USA that we see here with Monroe and McMinn that really rallies. It’s these small communities where everybody knows everybody,” said founder Ronda Paulson.

The new home will be fully staffed with volunteers at all times and will be able to hold about five or six kids at a time.

