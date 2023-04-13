‘No fear of heights’ | Inspectors climb 250-foot-tall ORNL stack for first time in almost 30 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Absolute no fear of heights is a good quality.” That’s what International Chimney Corporation employee Joe Brower thinks about his job, one that requires him to climb a towering 250-foot stack at Oak Ridge National Lab.

Stack 3039 has been in use at the lab since 1949, and it’s still used today, providing ventilation to ORNL operations. The chimney-like structure requires regular inspection and maintenance as it moves into its last 10 years of use. Usually that maintenance is carried out via drone, but now inspectors are making the climb to check it out in-person.

“We’ve got a 74-year-old stack with some degradation,” UCOR Project Manager Ben Belyea said. “We’re doing an inspection to figure out what the lifespan of the stack is and determine what repairs are required to keep it operational in the future.”

Inspectors usually use drones to inspect the stack, since climbing it regularly can cause wear and tear. However, ORNL officials told WVLT News that aerial photos provided new information, sparking the need to climb the stack for real.

The latest climb began in February and is the first summit to take place since 1995.

“We will find a small portion of the motor joints that need repair,” Belyea said. “After reviewing drone footage from a few years ago, we expect to see more repairs required as we move up the structure.”

Crews are currently at the 208-foot level, inspecting around five feet of stack per day. It’s part of a process with a lot of thought behind it; the plan took a year of prep work.

“We have good personnel with our company,” Brower said. “We train our individuals well, and we have a training stack at our office.”

In the coming weeks, crews will finish the inspection and repairs.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.