Scattered rain and storms return Friday with another cold front this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A low-pressure system will bring us rain by the afternoon on Friday. We are also tracking a cold front to bring us a better chance for rain and storms on Sunday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds and showers increase tonight at about a 40% coverage. We’ll only drop to around 54 degrees by Friday morning.

A low-pressure system is moving in from the Gulf of Mexico bringing us a 60% coverage in rain. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. We’ll top out near 71 degrees mid-day and drop into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine returns Saturday with a high near 78 degrees! Enjoy it because Sunday could be pretty soggy at times.

The cold front moves in Sunday midday through the afternoon, with a 60% coverage of our area in rain and some storms. We’re back to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, with gusts up 30 mph from the front.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures dip into the low to mid 60s to start the new week, but warm back up for the rest of the week!

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.