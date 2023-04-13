Spotty rain returns today ahead of a system spinning up from the Gulf of Mexico

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A system is spinning across the southeast to end the week, then a cold front brings rain and some storms to our area again later this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a seasonable low of 46 degrees.

We’re still warm, but clouds increase and then so does the coverage of our area in rain. Thursday tops out around 82 degrees in the Valley, and mid to upper 70s for the southern half of our area as clouds move up from the south. This leaves us with a stray shower in the Valley and South this afternoon, then spotty rain and storms this evening.

Tonight comes with scattered rain at a 40% coverage of our area and a stray rumble of thunder is possible, with a warmer low of 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A low-pressure system is moving up from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing a 60% coverage of our area in rain and some rumbles of thunder to our area Friday afternoon to early evening. This pushes us back to the low 70s Friday.

Saturday comes with a mix of sun and clouds, and a stray shower can develop. We’re still warm, with a high around 80 degrees.

The cold front moves in Sunday midday through the afternoon, with a 60% coverage of our area in rain and some storms. We’re back to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, with gusts up 30 mph from the front.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures dip into the upper 60s to start the new week, but warm back up for the rest of the week!

