Spring Rod Run underway in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tens of thousands of people are already in Pigeon Forge for the Spring Rod Run.

The annual car show brings thousands of people and creates a lot of traffic around Sevier County.

For some, like Tracy Smith, it’s his first time.

“My boss came here and told me it was coolest thing so I came in it is cool,” said Smith. “A lot of awesome paint jobs, a lot of detail. It’s an awesome time we’ve had so far.”

Jason Hall has been coming to the Pigeon Forge Rod Run for 20 years. He’s glad to introduce the classics to a new generation.

“I thought it was really nice. I mean people bring all these cars showing them off and we get a chance to check them out and kids get to see him because they don’t make them anymore,” said Hall.

The kids enjoy what they see along with the fun things to do in Pigeon Forge.

“I do because like the details on them, and I like looking at old cars,” said Luke Hutcherson, who is 10 years old.

“Well yeah, do some car watching, watch cars and all through the night,” said 10-year-old Olin Hutcherson.

With the extra traffic, police reminded visitors and locals to watch out for all the pedestrians who are out walking.

The police chief said to simply be nice to others this weekend as traffic becomes frustrating.

He also said extra officers have been brought in from surrounding counties and the state.

For those who are here, they’ve got their spots already picked out.

“We’ve been here since Monday and I have never even been to the mountains. This is an awesome place. It’s fun. It’s nothing but fun the whole time,” added Smith.

The main event is at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.

