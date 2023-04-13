Student arrested at East Tenn. school, handgun confiscated

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County High School was placed on a hard lockdown Thursday after administrators learned a student had a gun, according to a release from the Crossville Police Department.

Administrators received a tip that a student had a gun on campus, prompting a hard lockdown.

“The School Resource Officer made contact with the suspected student within five minutes of the initial report,” officials with CPD said. “The student was detained and the handgun, which was found to be unloaded, was secured by the SRO.”

The lockdown was lifted later that day.

