Three East Tennessee high schools heading to robotics World Championships

The Secret City Wildbots, South Doyle So-No Robo and Webb Robotics all made the cut.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three East Tennessee high schools robotics teams are headed to Houston, Texas for the first World Championships.

The Secret City Wildbots, South Doyle So-No Robo and Webb Robotics all made the cut. It’ll mark the Wildbots’ tenth year competing in the highest level of high school robotics.

“It’s not only great to interact with your team and robot, but to interact with every other team in first, to be able to compete with them, but work with them to try build relationships with them,” Secret City team member Silas Bowden said.

The event will kick off next week.

