Titanic donates shoes to local kids

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Making sure kids have good shoes is the goal of a special mission of the titanic museum in pigeon forge.

They’ve partnered with Samaritan’s Feet International to distribute shoes to children in Sevier County.

This week the museum gave kids at the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains brand new shoes. The crew was at the Kodak club on Wednesday and the Pigeon Forge Branch on Thursday.

The owner of the Titanic says this year it is all about the children and hopes these new shoes give kids a message of hope.

In all shoe distributions are happening this week but she plans to take it all over the state of Tennessee and Missouri. That’s the states where the museums are currently located.

“What we want to do is pay tribute to the children today. We sought out an organization that’s already developed. They have delivered over 9 million shoes to kids. I thought it would be great to partner them and give back to our community,” said Mary Kellogg, Titanic owner. “Samaritan’s Feet is on a mission to reach their goal of giving away a total of 10 million pairs of shoes by December 2023.”

According to Samaritan’s Feet International, shoes and socks are in the top five items that students are in need of in the United States.

“Samaritan’s Feet is honored to partner with Titanic Museum Attractions as they pay tribute to the children who were aboard the RMS Titanic through a special campaign over the next two years. Together, we will inspire hope in the lives of thousands of children in need across the home states of the Titanic Museum Attractions in Tennessee and Missouri by providing them with shoes and giving them the encouragement to follow their dreams. We are so grateful for partners like the Titanic Museum Attractions who are helping us reach our goal of serving 10 million people by the end of the year,” said Manny Ohonme.

Kellogg said that when the Titanic Museum Attractions began developing 2023′s “The Year of the Titanic Children,” the team also wanted to find a way to give back.

