TN First Lady Maria Lee announces remission following stem cell transplant

The First Lady has been battling cancer since August 2022.
First Lady Maria Lee
First Lady Maria Lee(Maria Lee)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s First Lady Maria Lee announced on Twitter that she is now in remission following successful treatment.

Previous Coverage
TN First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer
First Lady completes first phase of cancer treatment

After completing the initial 18 weeks of treatment in January, Lee said she underwent a stem cell transplant in February. The transplant was successful, and Lee announced she is now in remission.

“I still have healing that needs to take place as my immune system regenerates and strengthens,” Maria Lee said. “I will be monitored closely over the next five years, but I am doing remarkably well.”

Lee was diagnosed with cancer in August 2022, according to her husband, Gov. Bill Lee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
KPD identifies woman killed while riding electric scooter on Pellissippi Parkway
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival
Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival returning to Townsend
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns

Latest News

The spring car show draws thousands of people to the Pigeon Forge Parkway.
Spring Rod Run underway in Pigeon Forge
Scattered downpours Friday
Scattered rain and storms return Friday with another cold front this weekend
A student was arrested at Cumberland County High School after administrators were tipped off...
Student arrested at East Tenn. school, handgun confiscated
The Secret City Wildbots, South Doyle So-No Robo and Webb Robotics all made the cut.
Three East Tennessee high schools heading to robotics World Championships
A student was arrested at Cumberland County High School after administrators were tipped off...
Student arrested at East Tenn. school, handgun confiscated