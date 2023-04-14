Buc-ee’s Sevierville eyes June opening, no specific date set

Once it opens, Sevierville’s Buc-ee’s will be the largest location in the country, at least for a little while.
Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee’s(Buc-ee’s)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Buc-ee’s latest Tennessee location, set for Exit 407′s “Gateway to the Smokies,” is eyeing a June opening date, according to Buc-ee’s spokespersons who talked to WVLT News at their latest hiring event.

Previous Coverage: Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event

Rumors circulated that the travel center would be opening on June 5, with later talks of a delayed release date. However, WVLT News spoke with a Buc-ee’s representative, who said the company has not actually released any specific dates when the location will open.

Once it opens, Sevierville’s Buc-ee’s will be the largest location in the country, at least for a little while. A larger Buc-ee’s is set to open later in the year in Texas, where the company began.

