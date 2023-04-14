Convicted felon charged with aggravated kidnapping, report says

A victim told police that Ricci Myers held her against her will for several days, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
Ricci Myers Jr
Ricci Myers Jr(JIMS)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after a woman said that he held her against her will for several days, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

The victim called 911 at around 8:00 a.m. from Planet Fitness on Chapman Highway. She told dispatchers that a man, Ricci Myers, was outside in her car while she was in the gym, the report said.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Myers sitting inside the car, listening to music. Officers went to go speak with the victim, who said that Myers had held her against her will for several days and also hit her in the face several times with the barrel of a .38 handgun that she said he should still have on him.

The report said that the victim intended to pursue charges and felt in fear for her life.

Officers went to speak to Myers, who said that he did not have a handgun on him. The report said that officers could smell alcohol coming from Myers while they searched him.

Officers found a revolver in his waistband and arrested him. The report said that the gun had four live rounds still in the chambers.

Officers also discovered that Myers was a convicted felon and listed as a child predator.

Myers was charged with abuse by a deadly weapon, domestic aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and possession of a handgun as a convicted felon.

