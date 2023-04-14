Crossville K-9 officer dies of illness

The Crossville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
The police department announced that one of their K-9 officers, Mattis, died on Thursday.
The police department announced that one of their K-9 officers, Mattis, died on Thursday.(Crossville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville Police Department officials are mourning the loss of one of their own. The police department announced that one of their K-9 officers, Mattis, died on Thursday.

Mattis, a six-year law enforcement veteran, was taken to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center with an ongoing illness.

Unable to heal from his illness, Mattis was euthanized shortly after arriving to limit his suffering.

“Thank you, K-9 Mattis,” CPD officials said. “Your watch is over.”

The 7-year-old Shepherd-Malinois mix began his service with his handler, Lt. Jonathan O’Neal, in 2017.

Serving as a K9 patrol with the Crossville Police Department, K9 Mattis has had a distinguished service history, always exceeding expectations and performing his important mission with the utmost reliability and drive,” CPD officials said.

A new K-9 is expected to begin training before the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
KPD identifies woman killed while riding electric scooter on Pellissippi Parkway
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
East Tennessee Counties receive opioid settlement funds
East Tenn. Counties receive opioid settlement funds

Latest News

Rain and storms spin through today, then a cold front heads this way
Rain and storms spin through today, then a cold front heads this way
French’s Mustard releases orange bottle ahead of UT appearance in Orange Bowl
Viral French’s Mustard appearance in 2021 Ole Miss game up for Webby award
Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee’s Sevierville eyes June opening, no specific date set
Search for missing person underway