Crossville K-9 officer dies of illness

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville Police Department officials are mourning the loss of one of their own. The police department announced that one of their K-9 officers, Mattis, died on Thursday.

Mattis, a six-year law enforcement veteran, was taken to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center with an ongoing illness.

Unable to heal from his illness, Mattis was euthanized shortly after arriving to limit his suffering.

“Thank you, K-9 Mattis,” CPD officials said. “Your watch is over.”

The 7-year-old Shepherd-Malinois mix began his service with his handler, Lt. Jonathan O’Neal, in 2017.

Serving as a K9 patrol with the Crossville Police Department, K9 Mattis has had a distinguished service history, always exceeding expectations and performing his important mission with the utmost reliability and drive,” CPD officials said.

A new K-9 is expected to begin training before the end of 2023.

