Eaglets hatch at Powell nest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nest of bald eagles has gotten the attention of many in the Powell community. TWRA says the nest is something to celebrate because of the repopulation of the bald eagle.

Up in the trees and across the field is what so many people have stopped to watch in Powell.

Sue Shelton just found out about the eagle nest on Thursday and had to check it out in person.

“I said where and she told me, I had not heard about it. And she actually showed me some pictures. So I told my husband and so we were coming over here. And I’d forgotten for the moment and he said, where are they? And so we drove them,” said Shelton.

While the nest has been here for two years, the two parents now have children.

Two juveniles also nesting as the parents forage the creek for food.

“It’s something to celebrate for sure, but it does seem a little out of place. At least from my vantage point, but I’ve talked to some of our folks and they say as long as there’s a water source nearby that is really not that unusual,” said Matthew Cameron with TWRA.

Cameron said people should stay several football fields away for a safe distance.

He also said this is proof that bald eagle’s population numbers are growing in Tennessee.

“The fact that we do have so many active bald eagle nests in the state now because it was in 1983, there was only one known evilness the entire state, which was way out in Dover, Stuart County. And from what I understand we have about 255 active eagle nests that we know about,” said Cameron

Some visitors said they come very day. It’s the attraction in Powell they don’t want to miss.

“The lord has created everything and we see about birds and how they every part of that bird is made for special things that that bird needs to do or,” said Shelton.

Tampering with a bald eagle’s nest can result in a fine of $100,000 or spending a year in jail.

