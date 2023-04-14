Eaglets hatch at Powell nest

TWRA says two eaglets hatching in Powell is something to celebrate.
The nest has been there for more than two years.
The nest has been there for more than two years.(Julia Shepard)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nest of bald eagles has gotten the attention of many in the Powell community. TWRA says the nest is something to celebrate because of the repopulation of the bald eagle.

Up in the trees and across the field is what so many people have stopped to watch in Powell.

Sue Shelton just found out about the eagle nest on Thursday and had to check it out in person.

“I said where and she told me, I had not heard about it. And she actually showed me some pictures. So I told my husband and so we were coming over here. And I’d forgotten for the moment and he said, where are they? And so we drove them,” said Shelton.

While the nest has been here for two years, the two parents now have children.

Two juveniles also nesting as the parents forage the creek for food.

“It’s something to celebrate for sure, but it does seem a little out of place. At least from my vantage point, but I’ve talked to some of our folks and they say as long as there’s a water source nearby that is really not that unusual,” said Matthew Cameron with TWRA.

Cameron said people should stay several football fields away for a safe distance.

He also said this is proof that bald eagle’s population numbers are growing in Tennessee.

“The fact that we do have so many active bald eagle nests in the state now because it was in 1983, there was only one known evilness the entire state, which was way out in Dover, Stuart County. And from what I understand we have about 255 active eagle nests that we know about,” said Cameron

Some visitors said they come very day. It’s the attraction in Powell they don’t want to miss.

“The lord has created everything and we see about birds and how they every part of that bird is made for special things that that bird needs to do or,” said Shelton.

Tampering with a bald eagle’s nest can result in a fine of $100,000 or spending a year in jail.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
KPD identifies woman killed while riding electric scooter on Pellissippi Parkway
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
East Tennessee Counties receive opioid settlement funds
East Tenn. Counties receive opioid settlement funds

Latest News

Sunny and warm for our Saturday
Patchy fog develops overnight, warm and sunny Saturday
Multiple road closures planned in the Smokies
Rain and storms spin through today, then a cold front heads this way
Rain and storms spin through today, then a cold front heads this way
ideo captured the moment a 6-year-old boy made a successful shot while hunting with his dad in...
VIDEO: Boy’s priceless reaction after shooting turkey with dad