East Tennessee leading the nation in next generation cancer treatments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee could be the next location creating life changing treatments for some of the deadliest cancer diagnoses a patient could receive.

The Oak Ridge National Laboratory is partnering with the federal government, the medical research community and other private companies to create up to 100 times more doses of a next-generation cancer treatment to patients. The drug, currently unnamed as it is still experimental, will target cancer spots and kill them without hurting other cells.

Isotek, along with other entities, are responsible for extracting and producing a rare and powerful medical isotopes from Uranium-233 called Actinium-225. Scientists use the Uranium-233 to produce Thorium-229 which is then used to produce Actinium-225.

“The people at Isotek get to come to work, they earn a paycheck, they know they’re going to enjoy time with family and friends, but they also know they’re making a difference for the world maybe not their generation, but future generations they are going to help save from cancer,” said Isotek President Jim Bolon.

ORNL has stored uranium since the 1950s with the intention of using it as a fuel source during the cold war, however usage was unsuccessful.

“So recovering all of this Thorium-229, that will generate the actinium. And in turn, right now, they have maybe enough actinium to treat 4000 doses a year when Terapower receives this and works with their pharmaceutical companies they will put out 400-500 thousand dosages of treatments a year,” Bolon said.

Trials have already begun for the drug using the isotopes collected from Oak Ridge. The drug is undergoing trials involving a targeted alpha therapy to treat diseases such as breast, prostate, colon, melanoma, lymphoma, and neuroendocrine cancers.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann has been involved in this project since it began. Fleischmann says this science has already been proven to help people, even in the most advanced stages.

“A patient that had an endocrine tumor that had metastasized and went all through his body actually used an actinium isotope product to actually bring him to a full cure,” said Fleischman. “So yes the technology is known its provable it’s not theory, it’s theorem, it actually works.”

Officials say that the treatments could become available as early as next year.

