Eating for life: How one Knoxville woman is cooking for the womb

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a million questions a mourning mother can ask herself after losing a child in the womb. Knoxville resident and business owner, Femeika Elliot, only had one.

“What did I need during that time? And, it was proper food,” Elliot, MeikMeals owner, said.

It was that revelation that birthed her 2-week-old Lotus Program, which is a homemade meal prep experience designed to support womb health. Her plant-based meals and other wrap around services take a holistic approach for women wanting to develop a better relationship with their menstrual cycle, mitigate menopause or how to cleanse your womb and prepare it before or after a child.

“I make it my priority to let them know the symptoms and the signs,” Elliot said.

Studies suggest lives depend on someone like Elliot to take the time to focus on pregnant women’s individual dietary and overall birth health options, especially for Black women.

According to the CDC, quality health care, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism, and implicit bias are some of the factors contributing to why Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.

“We have a fear of going to western medicine practitioners,” Elliot said.

Some solutions the CDC offers include how medical professionals to address unconscious bias in healthcare and help patients, and their loved ones, understand urgent maternal warning signs and when to seek medical help.

On Thursday, Elliot and a panel of health providers led a conversation on UT’s campus Thursday night in honor of Black Maternal Health Week.

Elliot won The Big Idea Pitch competition last year, which earned her $10,000 from the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center to advance her reach to East Tennessee women.

