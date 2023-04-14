‘F*** him’: TN paramedic’s license suspended after allegedly ignoring man’s pain complaints

The patient complained of hip pain, and the paramedic replied, "F*** him," according to health officials.
Apr. 14, 2023
ERIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee paramedic has had his license suspended after using profanities regarding an injured person’s pain complaints.

In April 2019, Jeffrey Bates was on the scene where a man who fled from arrest was chased and tased by officers with the Erin Police Department, according to a consent order from the State of Tennessee Department of Health.

The man told officers his hip hurt as he was being detained, according to the document. Police relayed the information to Bates, who replied, “F*** him.”

The man continued to complain about his hip pain, but Bates insisted he was not injured. The man was transported to jail by EPD officers, where he remained distressed for several hours, according to the document.

Law enforcement transferred the man to the hospital, where it was discovered that his hip was broken and he required surgery.

As a result of the incident, Bates’ paramedic license was suspended for 60 days and he will remain on probation for three years, effective March 2023. The document stated that Bates must also complete a four-hour ethics course.

