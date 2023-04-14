Junior at Knox Catholic High School turning his dreams into reality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 17-year-old Andrew Dreiser knew he wanted to be an emergency medicine doctor when he was just five years old.

“When I was younger about 10 years old I got my first CPR certification, which that really has kick started everything and then obviously at the age as I get older I could start going through more training and certifications,” Dreiser said.

He knew the path to get into medical school was a long road ahead, so he thought why not start now and bring his classmates along with him.

“What if we did like a training program so we can get them trained up and start them on their path in December I think I went to our Dean I was like hey I would like to teach a class here after school.”

So Dreiser created Irish Medicine, a school organization for students with interest in working in the medical field. Irish Medicine is partnered with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Covenant Health and other local medical establishments to offer students a variety of medical based experiences and projects.

Starting just this year, the club has grown to 60 members and meets once a week on Mondays. It offers students internships, job shadowing, clinical rotations and more. Dreiser has partnered with several organizations so the students can get one-on-one learning experience from medical professionals.

“That’s kind of been the whole thing its just introducing students helping them get them the first front line job I guess before going on to build hours for higher level schools,” Dreiser said.

Because of the interest and success of the organization, Dreiser and Knoxville Catholic, offer an after school Advanced Medical Pathway’s Health Science Academy, open only to Knox County High School students. The spring course is offering classes on CPR/AED/First Aid and Basic Life Support.

Students who take their licensing exams through the course will be eligible to work as nursing assistants and tech and medical assistants.

Course Agendas have included:

Fundamentals of Medicine

Basic Orthopedic & Cast/Splint Procedures

Neurology & Cranial Nerves

Cardiology & CNS pharmacology

Respiratory Care

Trauma

Nursing

On top of normal high school classes and studying for the ACT, these students are working towards real health care certifications such as Basic Life Support.

Willow Young, a junior at Knoxville Catholic High School, thought that was something she would be interested in as well, so she decided to join Irish Medicine to see if she wanted to pursue a career in the medical field herself.

“So it really takes a lot of will power to work through that work and get stuff done while also having this class on the outside of that,” said Young. “But it really makes it worth it.”

Medeleine Fathy, another member of Irish Medicine, joined the club with her two best friends. She said she’s grateful for the help Dreiser provides.

“Us being together doing this together has helped us push each other forward so we can get through this class on top of our school and Andrew hes always been very helpful,” Fathy said. “He always assures us that this is difficult but you can do it and you will pass.”

Dreiser will be a senior next year. He is planning to go to college and he told me he loves the Washington D.C. area and then of course hopefully medical school. The students will take the exam to be certified in BLS in the next few weeks.

