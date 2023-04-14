Knoxville Catholic basketball coach leaving school to pursue college position

Smith was with the team for one season, going 20-8 before being defeated in the state tournament.
Knoxville Catholic
Knoxville Catholic(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic Head Basketball Coach Luke Smith is resigning from his position at the high school to pursue a college position, the school announced Friday.

“I am unbelievably grateful to Knoxville Catholic for giving me the opportunity to lead their basketball program,” Smith said. “It was an honor getting to work with the players, teachers, and administration at Knoxville Catholic. I am especially thankful for the relationships I have formed over the past year with the current players and coaches. Knoxville Catholic will always be a special place to me, and I cannot wait to see their continued success in the future.”

At this time, the school has not announced a replacement, but Catholic Athletics Director Jason Surlas did add that the search is on.

“We wish Coach Smith all the best in his future endeavors, and we are grateful for his efforts with our team this past year. We will be opening our search for our next boys’ basketball coach immediately,” Surlas said. “We believe this is a premier job in East Tennessee and we are eager to find the next leader for our program.”

