Knoxville man sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On April 13, Andrew Stephen Couch, 37, was sentenced to 60 years in prison following a plea agreement filed in 2019.

In the agreement, Couch agreed to plead guilty to an indictment charging him with two counts of production of child pornography.

In December 2019, a search warrant conducted at Couch’s home following a report that he was distributing child pornography resulted in the discovery of multiple videos of child pornography on Couch’s Cellphone, according to the plea agreement.

The videos showed Couch in sexually explicit acts with a four-and-a-half-year-old girl who was visiting Couch’s home. Investigators also discovered thousands of other pornographic images and videos of unidentified children on Couch’s phone.

When Couch is released from prison, he will be on lifetime supervised release. Couch will be required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions while on supervised release.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.