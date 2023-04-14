Man walks thousands of miles to raise money for homeless

The proceeds will be used to fund a nonprofit campground for the homeless.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Like Forrest Gump, Jake Sansing went for a walk 11 years ago, and he still hasn’t stopped. He’s an Army veteran who believes the walking is his way to help the homeless.

“What’s been happening is I’ve been homeless since I got off the Army,” Sansing said. “A tornado came and smashed my car, and I decided to go for a walk and see what good it might do for me.”

Sansing has been walking for thousands of miles across America to raise money for the homeless. He’s walked from California through Colorado, then Connecticut and all places in between. He’s 35 and started the walk in Northwest Tennessee.

”You have to help others,” he said.

He raises money from his book sales and through his website. The proceeds will be used to fund a nonprofit campground that will be set up to help veterans with PTSD.

