Multiple road closures planned in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials from the National Park Service announced Friday upcoming road closures for Newfound Gap Road, Clingmans Dome Road and Foothills Parkway West.

Officials said the repairs will include repaving and pothole repair work, which will require temporary single lane closures and may cause delays with traffic.

Repairs on Newfound Gap Road will take place at mile marker 14.6 and will begin on April 19, weather permitting.

Pavement repairs on Foothills Parkway West will begin on April 17 along a nine-mile section between U.S. Highway 321 at Walland and Look Rock Observation Tower. This roadwork will also be contingent upon weather conditions. Crews will be working in multiple locations at the same time and will also be paving parking areas on that stretch of the parkway.

Contractors will also install a new LED lighting system in the Spur Tunnel which will finish out a project that has been in progress since January. The tunnel project saw crews replace drains and lights as well as clean and seal the tunnel interior.

