Patchy fog develops overnight, warm and sunny Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and storms slowly depart as we head through the evening and overnight, but behind will be areas of patchy dense fog heading into Saturday morning. The weekend will be a tale of two tales as sunshine and warmer weather settles in Saturday with more rain and storms arriving Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds slowly break as we head through the overnight and will allow temperatures to cool, but with the leftover moisture we will see areas of fog developing through the night. It will limit the visibility at times, so make sure to drive with caution if you have plans to head out early in the morning. Temperatures will start out in the lower to middle 50s for the morning.

A mix of sun and clouds stick around as we head into Saturday afternoon, but outdoor plans look to be a go as we see a quiet day with the weather. Sunshine will help to warm us into the middle and upper 70s with a light breeze out of the southwest. Make sure to enjoy the dry weather, because changes are on the way as we head into Sunday with the next cold front as it bring showers and even a few storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers and storms looking to be the most widespread in coverage for the morning tapering to scattered and spotty for the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the lower 70s with some late day sunshine possible.

Quiet weather is here to stay for a little while with highs on the cooler side Monday in the lower and middle 60s, before warmer weather begins to arrive with plenty of sunshine through the middle of next week.

Sunshine and storms ahead for the weekend (WVLT)

