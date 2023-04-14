Police: Illegal daycare operator remains hospitalized after finding dead baby

She told police she found the child unconscious, attempted CPR which was unsuccessful, then fled the scene and attempted suicide.
Parents say their kids were neglected at a Bellevue daycare that was run illegally.
By Caleb Wethington and Marissa Sulek
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The operator of an illegally-run daycare in Bellevue remains hospitalized following an attempted suicide after she found a 3-month-old in her care unconscious, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the operator, Anne Jordan, 51, said she found the child in a bassinet unconscious, attempted CPR which was unsuccessful, then fled the scene and attempted suicide. She was found hours later at Harpeth River State Park with self-inflicted wounds.

Jordan remains hospitalized at Vanderbilt Medical Center, and there’s no update as to her condition, according to police.

Police added that they still don’t know the cause of death of the 3-month-old. They are waiting for toxicology and autopsy reports to come back before filing any charges. Jordan has no criminal history, according to MNPD.

Monday afternoon, a mom found her dead baby at the apartment. Six other children were left starving and with rashes, parents said.

WSMV4 uncovered Jordan was unlicensed and was watching over five kids, which is illegal in Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Human Services said it was granted a temporary restraining order against Jordan to prevent her from operating a child care agency without a license.

“The court hearing is set for April 28th and TDHS will ask for an injunction and an order of inspection so that we can monitor her compliance with the injunction,” TDHS said.

For parents looking for licensed and trustworthy childcare go to the Tennessee Department of Human Services website.

If you’re having thoughts of suicide, call the statewide crisis hotline at 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471).

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

