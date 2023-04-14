Rain and storms spin through today, then a cold front heads this way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A low pressure systems is a counter-clockwise rotation of bands of rain and storms, so it’s not the “typical” direction for rain to move in as it moves in from the East. The normal direction for rain to move our way comes in with a cold front Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve had a few showers overnight, and start the day off mostly cloudy with spotty showers. We only drop to around 54 degrees by Friday morning.

Scattered rain and storms are spinning up from the Gulf of Mexico, providing us with a 60% coverage in rain and some storms this afternoon. We top out near 71 degrees midday, then dip to the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon hours.

Tonight gradually clears, so fog develops. We’ll drop to only 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds and fog are only here through the early morning hours, as sunshine returns Saturday with a high near 78 degrees! This is the best day to get outside, ahead of Sunday’s cold front.

The latest timing brings us a 60% coverage in rain and some storms Sunday morning, then a little warming to 70 degrees, before scattered rain and storms develop and move through during the afternoon hours. Gusts pick up to 40 mph at times with the afternoon cold front passage.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures to mid 60s to start the new week, but warm back up for the rest of the week! We’re watching out for our next front just beyond the 8-day forecast.

