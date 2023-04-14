Rain and storms spin through today, then a cold front heads this way

Chief Meteorologist tracks a low pressure system today, then the next round of rain and storms for Sunday.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A low pressure systems is a counter-clockwise rotation of bands of rain and storms, so it’s not the “typical” direction for rain to move in as it moves in from the East. The normal direction for rain to move our way comes in with a cold front Sunday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve had a few showers overnight, and start the day off mostly cloudy with spotty showers. We only drop to around 54 degrees by Friday morning.

Scattered rain and storms are spinning up from the Gulf of Mexico, providing us with a 60% coverage in rain and some storms this afternoon. We top out near 71 degrees midday, then dip to the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon hours.

Tonight gradually clears, so fog develops. We’ll drop to only 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds and fog are only here through the early morning hours, as sunshine returns Saturday with a high near 78 degrees! This is the best day to get outside, ahead of Sunday’s cold front.

The latest timing brings us a 60% coverage in rain and some storms Sunday morning, then a little warming to 70 degrees, before scattered rain and storms develop and move through during the afternoon hours. Gusts pick up to 40 mph at times with the afternoon cold front passage.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures to mid 60s to start the new week, but warm back up for the rest of the week! We’re watching out for our next front just beyond the 8-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
KPD identifies woman killed while riding electric scooter on Pellissippi Parkway
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
East Tennessee Counties receive opioid settlement funds
East Tenn. Counties receive opioid settlement funds

Latest News

Scattered downpours Friday
Scattered rain and storms return Friday with another cold front this weekend
Scattered rain and storms return Friday with another cold front this weekend
Scattered rain and storms return Friday with another cold front this weekend
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and storms Friday, plus a cold front this weekend.
Spotty rain returns today ahead of a system spinning up from the Gulf of Mexico
Spotty rain returns today ahead of a system spinning up from the Gulf of Mexico
Spotty rain returns today ahead of a system spinning up from the Gulf of Mexico