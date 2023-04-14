Republican Knox Co. representative reacts to leaked GOP audio

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Tennessee Rep. Jason Zachary provided a statement to WVLT News Friday following the Tennessee Holler’s leaking of audio capturing GOP frustration with the “Tennessee Three,” Reps. Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson, and their claims saying that Republicans were racially motivated to expel Pearson and Jones.

Jones, D-Nashville, and Pearson, D-Mempis, were both expelled from the House after they joined in protests for gun reform. Those protests spilled onto the House floor, prompting Republicans to seek punishment, saying the representatives had broken House rules. The Tennessee Three have stated that they were fighting for the lives of children and increased gun control.

Previous Coverage: ‘Democrats are not our friends’: GOP lawmakers voice angst with ‘Tennessee Three’ in audio leaks

Johnson, who represents part of Knox County, said that the vote seemed racially motived after she was spared expulsion, but her Black colleagues were not.

“I think now more than ever everyone should realize that Democrats are not our friends,” one lawmaker said in the leaked recording. “I listened for the last three days to Democrats... trash us as racists... I’ve never had anybody call me a racist. Good Lord, we have to realize they are not our friends... I can be polite to them, but they are not our friends.”

⚡️NEW LEAKED AUDIO: TN House Republicans infighting over #TennesseeThree votes.



CEPICKY: “You gotta do what’s right even when you think it might be wrong.”🤔



Leadership says Barrett made them look racist, Cepicky says they're at "war", etc. must-listen. pic.twitter.com/mUkzwWXvav — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 13, 2023

Now, Johnson’s Knox County counterpart is responding, saying the recordings only capture a part of the conversations the Republicans in the House had.

The leaked audio from our private caucus meeting was clipped and did not contain the entirety of our internal conversation. Regarding my comments, it is clear from the audio that my goal was to clear the air and bring closure to the frustration our members felt after the expulsion vote on Thursday. The House Republican Caucus will not be distracted by the events of the last few weeks. We will continue to fulfill the mandate given to us by the voters in Tennessee by implementing sound conservative policy that has made Tennessee the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family.

Both sides of the aisle have expressed complaints following the leaks. Democrats like Johnson and Pearson, who returned to the House along with Jones, stand by that the comments were shocking. Republicans have said they are being called racist and misogynistic after the vote.

The House Republican Caucus told WVLT’s sister station in Nashville, WSMV, “We have no comment about private conversations.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.