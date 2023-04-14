Roane Co. stepping up for their law enforcement officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Deputy Tim Phillips with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office said his community serves around 55,000 people.

Right now, they only have 23 patrol officers, 38 jail officers and 13 school resource officers. In total that is 74 people to divide between multiple tasks.

Phillips said being short-handed was tough on everyone. He said the shortage can be because of the burn out, low salaries and the every day dangers that come with the job.

“Somebody let’s say that comes from the corrections side to the patrol side that gets out there and they get exposed to the day to day activities that we do and some people decide they’re not cut out for it,” Phillips said.

This past Monday the Roane County Commission passed its new budget, which raised starting and existing officer salaries from around $44,000 to around $51,000 plus more benefits.

Phillips said the healthcare benefits were costing most of his officers almost $700 a month, but now some of them aren’t having to pay a thing for certain health insurances. He said before this increase, it was almost impossible to compete with the starting salaries of other companies in the area.

“With what the county commission passed Monday night it puts us in a better position to be able to recruit and retain and its a big thing for us its a game changer,” Phillips said.

The shortage is impacting other counties as well.

“I can tell you we are down 3 SROS, 3 deputies, and 10 correction officers. We are working hard with our county leaders and finance director to work on the staffing issue by trying to increase salaries and benefits to retain and recruit,” Cocke County Sheriff CJ Ball said.

In Clinton, starting officer salaries are around $16 an hour and in Knox County, it’s around $20.

Congressman Tim Burchett said most of the issues with the lack of officers across the country has everything to do with the pay and the moral of society. He said police officers are not being backed up by their local officials enough. Burchett said during the Clinton administration, a budget was passed to raise salaries for rural police departments but it was only for a short term period.

He said if the shortage nationwide doesn’t get better soon, lawmakers will need to step in again but this time with a long term goal in mind.

“What we need to do is if you’re going to do funding, do permanent funding and a lot of the communities had a lot of fore sight and they just didn’t take that funding because they knew it was short term funding and that put them in a bad position and they couldn’t maintain it,” Burchett said.

Phillips said the Roane County Sheriff’s Office will be planning recruiting and hiring events soon they will be posting to their social media.

