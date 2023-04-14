Search underway for missing person at Cosby Campground

Campground park rangers found a car that belonged to a missing man was found at the campground.
A search is underway at the Cosby Campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a missing person, GSMNP spokesperson Emily Davis confirmed.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway at the Cosby Campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a missing person, GSMNP spokesperson Emily Davis confirmed.

Campground park rangers found a car that belonged to a missing person at the campground on Thursday night.

Davis said that a hasty search was performed that night, but National Park Service officials are organizing a larger, 12-member search team on Friday.

The search began at 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning at the Cosby Campground Amphitheater, but officials were not able to share the identity of the person that they are looking for.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman on electric scooter dead after Pellissippi Parkway crash, KPD says
KPD identifies woman killed while riding electric scooter on Pellissippi Parkway
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
East Tennessee Counties receive opioid settlement funds
East Tenn. Counties receive opioid settlement funds

Latest News

Search for missing person underway
Representative Jason Zachary / Source: Tennessee General Assembly
Republican Knox Co. representative reacts to leaked GOP audio
Ricci Myers Jr
Convicted felon charged with aggravated kidnapping, report says
Troubled Waters: Smokies trout disappearing
Troubled Waters: Missing Trout of the Smokies