Search underway for missing person at Cosby Campground

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway at the Cosby Campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a missing person, GSMNP spokesperson Emily Davis confirmed.

Campground park rangers found a car that belonged to a missing person at the campground on Thursday night.

Davis said that a hasty search was performed that night, but National Park Service officials are organizing a larger, 12-member search team on Friday.

The search began at 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning at the Cosby Campground Amphitheater, but officials were not able to share the identity of the person that they are looking for.

