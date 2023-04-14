SEKY police department getting first ever K9 unit

Photo Courtesy: Cumberland Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Cumberland Police Department Facebook(Cumberland Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Harlan County police department will soon have another officer patrolling the streets ... this one on four legs.

In a post on Facebook, officials with the Cumberland Police Department announced they will welcome Gandi, their first-ever K9 unit.

The dog will officially join the force on April 24th.

The post thanks the Southern Ohio Police K9 group and trainer Dave Johnson for making the addition possible.

