Three arrested after selling drugs to undercover office, Oneida police say

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were arrested in Oneida on April 11 for selling illegal narcotics, according to an announcement from the Oneida Police Department.

On April 11, OPD officers executed three arrest warrants on people charged with the sale of illegal narcotics, the announcement said. OPD officials said that the three people were arrested without issue.

K-9 Officer Kyler King went undercover for months and was able to buy illegal narcotics from the three people, OPD said.

Christina Goodman, 44 of Helenwood, Christina Books, 50 of Oneida and Winfield Harness, 52 of Oneida, were all arrested and held with a $10,000 bond.

Goodman is charged with possession of Schedule II drugs for resale. Brooks is charged with possession of Schedule II drugs for resale in a drug-free school zone. Harness was charged with possession of Schedule III drugs for resale.

