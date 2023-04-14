Troubled Waters: Missing Trout of the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In America’s most-visited national park, to find solitude, you’ve got to head pretty far off-trail. That’s where you’ll discover the best brook trout for fishing.

Now the trophy trout are dying. We spent months tracking the killer in the Smokies. Those missing fish face a battle – one that many thought was fixed decades ago.

Pat Tully is a professional fishing guide. To make money, he’s got to get his clients catching fish, not just enjoying the scenery.

“A lot of our mayflies are coming off right now,” Tully said.

Tully picks a dry fly that tricks the brook trout into biting. He compares the fly heading downstream to a free order of Chick-Fil-a.

“Beautiful fish. It’s a real nice fish right here,” Tully said as he reeled in the day’s first catch, a six-inch-long native brook trout.

“You’ve caught tens of thousands of fish, Pat,” we asked. “How does the feeling change each time?”

“Every fish is a different fish. It’s a different animal... this fish has a story. So I think about that a lot,” Tully said.

Catch and release keeps the story going, but these wild trout are becoming a lot less common.

“We’ve been able to document seven populations, just since the early 90s, that have been eradicated or lost. And when we checked it was due to low stream pH,” fisheries biologist Matt Kulp said.

Kulp leads the fisheries biology team at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He’s the guy to talk to about the missing trout.

“And so that’s alarming. That tells us this is real,” Kulp said of the acidic streams high up in GSMNP.

A third of the streams in the national park are in dire straights.

“The farther upstream, the worse the water quality is,” Kulp added. Great Smoky Mountains National Park even has this statement on their website: “The park receives the highest sulfur and nitrogen deposits of any monitored national park.”

Brook trout need high elevation and cold streams, free of brown or rainbow trout. That already makes life harder for the finicky fish. Now their small streams (mainly at the top of the Park under Clingmans Dome) are at low pH.

“When a rain event comes, and it drops it to another unit, unit and a half, you’re getting it to a place where they just can’t survive,” Kulp said.

TDEC - the Tennessee Department of Environment Conservation - named 12 streams here as legally impaired. These are all in the rain shadow of the Appalachian Mountains. That means rain traveling west to east dumps on the Tennessee side of the Smokies. Oftentimes, that’s very acidic rain.

“We’re violating the Clean Water Act for pH,” Jim Renfro told us.

We met Renfro in the fog at Look Rock. The weather was socked in with fog, which reminded him of another time in the Park’s history.

“You couldn’t see the park from the outside. And you couldn’t see out of the park from inside the park,” Renfro said.

Jim’s witnessed the park’s changes for nearly 40 years, climbing these ladders, checking for acid rain.

“In the early 2000s, the entire park was non-attainment... it wasn’t meeting, attaining the public health standards,” Renfro said.

Kulp said that the park isn’t going for an unattainable goal, but a pretty realistic one.

“I wouldn’t say pristine is the goal. I would say inhabitable,” Kulp said.

Both researchers told WVLT they’ve seen massive improvements. While there are different benchmarks, conditions at the environmental monitoring sites are better over the past decade.

“Things have changed so much,” Renfro said.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has reduced its emissions that lead to acid rain. In a statement, TVA spokesman Scott Brooks told WVLT:

“TVA has reduced our SO2 output by more than 98% since 1977, and our NOx output by nearly 97% in the same timeframe. We’ve reduced our overall carbon output by 57% since 2005. We’ve invested more than $6.8 billion in air emissions controls at our generating plants since 1970.”

These large point sources are much cleaner, but burning fossil fuels (think driving a car that runs on gasoline) continues to cause acid deposition.

“Every day the nitrogen and Sulphur that’s in our atmosphere is being deposited on our landscape,” Kulp said.

The soil itself remains acidic, just waiting on a big rain. If we have to wait on rain, Kulp said the pH will drop even more.

“We know that it will take a while for that, those pollutants to leak out of the soil,” Kulp said.

An ambitious goal: by 2080, cut acid deposition by 60%.

“For many years, we just continued to watch our higher elevations get worse and worse,” Renfro said.

Thirty miles of streams have already been restored, bringing hope to both fly fishermen and the park’s workers.

“About a hundred fish per mile is our target,” Kulp said.

By transplanting fish from healthy streams to cleaner creeks, GSMNP employees and volunteers bring genetically-matched brook trout to their new home. This is slightly different from stocking. Kulp’s team also removes invasive rainbow trout from the upper reaches of streams.

“It’s pretty satisfying to let those go. To see those fish go on to establish a population again,” Kulp said.

A couple miles above Tremont, those fish often end up on Pat’s fly. It’s not just a passion for him, not just a job. He has family legacy to safeguard.

“My wife’s family is the Gregory and Tipton family from Cades Cove,” Tully said.

All three men say that the brook trout mean more than a trophy.

“Does it build up a fire in you to make it better?” we asked.

“Yeah. You know, when we lose those populations you don’t just lose an opportunity there. But you lose heritage,” Kulp said.

“This fish has so much family history,” Tully added.

With goals still decades away, you can already smell the change.

“People need to know that, more days than not, by far, the air is clean, clear, and healthy. And, boy, it used to not be that way,” Renfro said.

The National Park doesn’t stock fish the way you would a bass pond. So what can they do to help the brook trout return?

The soils are slowly becoming more basic, on their own, after turning acidic in recent decades. There’s also talk of spraying a real ‘base coat’ over damaged land and streams, hurt by acid rain. This is happening in New england but would still be years away from happening in the Smokies.

the Tennessee Aquarium has raised thousands of trout fry, releasing them into other streams outside of the Park, like those in Cherokee National Forest.

