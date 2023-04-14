VIDEO: Boy's priceless reaction after shooting turkey with dad

The 6-year-old couldn’t hide his excitement after his lucky shot.
ideo captured the moment a 6-year-old boy made a successful shot while hunting with his dad in Blount County, Tenn.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Blount County, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video captured the moment a 6-year-old boy made a successful shot while hunting with his dad in Blount County.

Young Bo can be seen aiming and shooting at a turkey while hiding out in a hunting blind. The 6-year-old couldn’t hide his excitement after the shot and exclaimed, “I killed a gobbler!”

His father, Mitch, is heard cheering the young boy on.

Bo shot the turkey on the opening day of Tennessee’s youth turkey hunting season. Mitch said this was his son’s second kill.

Mitch said the meat will be added to the freezer, and the turkey’s beard and tail fan will be mounted on Bo’s wall.

Bo, 6, couldn't hold in his excitement after making the lucky shot.

