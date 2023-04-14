VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An escaped emu in Harriman led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got spooked and jumped its seven-foot-tall fence.

Meemoo the emu’s owner, Harry McKinney, said that nearby logging caused the bird to spook, prompting a 35-mile-per-hour runaway. Now, however, Meemoo is back home.

McKinney said he followed along with the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture the emu and put it inside his car.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.