VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase

Meemoo the emu’s owner, Harry McKinney, said that nearby logging caused the bird to spook, prompting a 35 mile-per-hour runaway.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An escaped emu in Harriman led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got spooked and jumped its seven-foot-tall fence.

Meemoo the emu’s owner, Harry McKinney, said that nearby logging caused the bird to spook, prompting a 35-mile-per-hour runaway. Now, however, Meemoo is back home.

McKinney said he followed along with the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture the emu and put it inside his car.

