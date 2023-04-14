VIDEO: Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during first chapel since mass shooting

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Covenant School parent Dave Barnes said.
Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during the community's first chapel back since the mass school shooting.
Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during the community's first chapel back since the mass school shooting.(Dave Barnes)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold and colorful rainbow arched over The Covenant School during the community’s first chapel since the fatal mass shooting in March.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Covenant School parent Dave Barnes wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The video shows members of The Covenant School community gathered outside, admiring the rare wonder before chapel began. Someone in the background can be heard saying, “I’ve never seen a rainbow like that.”

Barnes wrote that this was the first time the community came together for chapel since the mass school shooting that left three children and three adults dead.

“It was like God was yelling from heaven - “I see you! I have not forgotten you,” wrote Barnes. “It was one of the most poignant things I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

