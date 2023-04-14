Viral French’s Mustard appearance in 2021 Ole Miss game up for Webby award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A viral moment from 2021′s Tennessee and Ole Miss football game is now eligible for a Webby award, also known as “the internet’s highest honor,” according to the New York Times.

The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Webbys are often picked by a panel of experts in Internet communications, celebrities and more. The award French’s is up for is a people’s choice award, so Vol fans will be able to voice their own vote in the competition.

Hey Rocky Top, you got us to the Webby Awards 🧡 Now you can help us reach the endzone:



Vote here: https://t.co/RvBgA7na5d



AND here: https://t.co/7bVgUJdJj8 pic.twitter.com/sOnKWOfVT0 — French's (@Frenchs) April 13, 2023

French’s made UT fame during the Ole Miss game when rowdy fans began throwing objects onto the field. The game’s broadcast went viral when it paused on a bottle of mustard for a moment, a bottle a fan must have thrown onto the field.

French’s has taken the moment in stride, even going as far as to sign an NIL deal with star UT quarterback Hendon Hooker and release an orange bottle.

Previous Coverage: Star QB Hendon Hooker signs deal with French’s Mustard

Fans who want to vote can do so here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.