Over 58K Vol fans in attendance at Neyland Stadium to watch Tennessee Orange and White Game

The Vols scrimmaged in Neyland on Saturday, giving Tennessee fans a preview of the upcoming season.
Smokey runs through the end zone during the game between the Georgia State Panthers and the...
Smokey runs through the end zone during the game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium on August 31, 2019. Photo by Steven Bridges/University of Tennessee(Steven Bridges | University of Tennessee)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Orange and White game returned to Neyland Stadium on Saturday following weeks of spring practice. After the 30-minute first half and 20-minute second half concluded, White managed to win the scrimmage by a field goal with a final score of 17 to 14.

Neyland saw 58,473 Vols fans in seats supporting the team as they concluded spring practice, making it the sixth largest in game history.

WVLT's Rick Russo breaks down 2023 spring scrimmage

The traditional end to spring training camp saw Tennessee’s first real look at the highly anticipated addition of Freshman Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, making this his debut appearance in Neyland. Iamaleava finished finished 8-of-16 for 112 yards.

Redshirt Junior QB Gaston Moore lead scoring on Saturday after finishing 8-of-11 for 94 yards with two touchdown passes, followed by starting QB Joe Milton III who threw 9-of-13 for 79 yards and one TD and Freshman RB Cameron Seldon running one 24 yards and into the checkerboard.

Coach Huepel gives his thoughts on the Orange and White game.

Offensive standouts include DeSean Bishop who ran for 88 yards on 24 carries and Freshman Cameron Seldon who ran and received for 43 yards each on 10 carries and three receptions. Freshman tight end Ethan Davis lead receiving with 53 yards and a TD on three passes followed closely by Kaleb Webb with 50 yards and a TD on three catches.

Defensively, redshirt senior Wesley Walker and redshirt freshman defensive back Cameron Miller made six tackles each, with Miller picking up a sack and an interception. Junior defensive back Christian Charles recovered a fumble and made three tackles as well.

