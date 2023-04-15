Beautae plates both UT runs in win at Kentucky

#6 Lady Vols edge 16th ranked Lady Wildcats, 2-1
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 14, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 6 Tennessee emerged victorious Friday night at John Cropp Stadium, winning 2-1 over No. 16 Kentucky in extra innings. Tennessee (32-5, 11-2 SEC) scattered six hits over eight innings with sophomore Lair Beautae leading the charge as she went 3-for-4 at the plate. The second baseman drove in a pair of RBIs and scored once.

Graduate pitcher Ashley Rogers got the start and went the distance for UT, striking out 11 over eight frames, walking three and allowing just three hits. With the win, the righty is now 13-1 on the year.

Scoreless through three, Beautae hit a leadoff homer – her third of the season – in the fourth to open the scoring as she gave UT a 1-0 lead.

Playing its second extra-inning ball game this season, Beautae pushed across the game-winning run as she laid a squeeze bunt down the third base line to plate pinch runner Brylee Mesusan from third.

Tennessee and Kentucky will play game two of the series on Saturday, beginning at noon ET on SEC Network.

