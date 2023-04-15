East TN resort finds balloon in memory on teen more than 500 miles away

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the small town of Chadwick, Missouri, the Ruggles family is grieving the loss of their 15-year-old son Kalel after he passed away from Type One diabetes in January.

Every day since, their goal has been to make sure as many people as possible hear the story of their fun-loving son who never allowed not feeling well to ruin his day.

“We say his name every day. We say his name as much as we can because we don’t want people to forget him,” said Kalel’s mom Ashley Ruggles.

On Easter Sunday, the family released thee balloons into the Missouri sky with one of them being specially made for Kalel having “Happy Easter, son” and “We miss you” written on the balloon alongside Kalel’s name.

What the Ruggles could have never imagined was how far the balloon would travel as it eventually found its way safely to the Arrowhead Resort in Spring City.

After a little research, the staff at the resort were immediately touched by the story and posted to Facebook, asking to get in touch with the family to offer them a free stay for a weekend.

“There are still those good people out there that just want to help and put a smile on people’s faces and again, and Kalel would have loved to see this,” said Ashley Ruggles.

The family is planning on taking their trip towards the end of May for a much-needed getaway.

Ashley Ruggles said the resort was exactly the kind of place where her nature-loving son would have loved to go and doesn’t think it’s a coincidence the balloon with his name on it landed at this place in East Tennessee nearly nine hours and 600 miles away.

“It’s him telling me, ‘I’m okay. I’m here, I’m traveling, I’m seeing these places. Come see what I’m seeing,’” said Ashley Ruggles.

The Ruggles family plans to spread some of Kalel’s ashes at the resort in the same area where a balloon remembering his life was found.

