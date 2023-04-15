Ijams holds 34th River Rescue in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the 34th year, hundreds of volunteers with Ijams came out to help clean up East Tennessee rivers and creeks on their annual River Rescue day.

By using a site map around Knox County, volunteers can easily see which locations are closest to them so they’re able to help.

Volunteers came to sites such as Fourth Creek with gloves, trash bags and high-water boots to get into the water and pick up cans, boxes and any other types of trash in the process.

“We can go out during the summer, and we don’t have to see tires there while we’re swimming or trash floating down the stream. We can feel like we’re having fun in a clean environment so that’s what’s important,” said Site Captain Derek Detweiler.

Over the years, these efforts consistently see anywhere from 10 to 40 tons of trash removed from bodies of water in East Tennessee with several hundreds of volunteers coming to help.

Last year, there were more than 21 tons of trash removed across the 44 Knox County sites with big numbers expected again this year.

