Ijams holds 34th River Rescue in Knox County

More than 21 tons of trash were removed from East Tennessee rivers and creeks in 2022 through Ijams River Rescue.
More than 21 tons of trash were removed from East Tennessee rivers and creeks in 2022 through...
More than 21 tons of trash were removed from East Tennessee rivers and creeks in 2022 through Ijams River Rescue.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the 34th year, hundreds of volunteers with Ijams came out to help clean up East Tennessee rivers and creeks on their annual River Rescue day.

By using a site map around Knox County, volunteers can easily see which locations are closest to them so they’re able to help.

Volunteers came to sites such as Fourth Creek with gloves, trash bags and high-water boots to get into the water and pick up cans, boxes and any other types of trash in the process.

“We can go out during the summer, and we don’t have to see tires there while we’re swimming or trash floating down the stream. We can feel like we’re having fun in a clean environment so that’s what’s important,” said Site Captain Derek Detweiler.

Over the years, these efforts consistently see anywhere from 10 to 40 tons of trash removed from bodies of water in East Tennessee with several hundreds of volunteers coming to help.

Last year, there were more than 21 tons of trash removed across the 44 Knox County sites with big numbers expected again this year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The spring car show draws thousands of people to the Pigeon Forge Parkway.
Spring Rod Run underway in Pigeon Forge
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Search underway for missing person at Cosby Campground
Troubled Waters: Smokies trout disappearing
Troubled Waters: Missing Trout of the Smokies
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Tom and Ashley Ruggles released three balloons into the sky on Easter Sunday in memory of their...
East TN resort finds balloon in memory on teen more than 500 miles away
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Sunshine ahead today, rain & storms return Sunday
Train crashes with semi
A crash involving a semi-truck and a train closed Harriman Highway on Saturday morning,...
Semi-truck, train crash closes Harriman Highway